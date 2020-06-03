Hamilton Alum Syndee Winters Stars in Lena: A Moment With the Lady June 3

Winters and Mfoniso Udofia's work dramatizes the late Horne's fight for the right to be seen and understood.

Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King, Motown) stars as the late trailblazer Lena Horne in Lena: A Moment With the Lady, portions of which stream June 3 at noon ET on All Arts' YouTube and Facebook accounts and at 8 PM on PBS station WNET.

Presented By En Garde Arts: Uncommon Voices, Mfoniso Udofia (The Ufot Cycle) and Winters' A Moment With the Lady also features Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Dana Watkins. Logan Vaughn directs.

Lena: A Moment With the Lady, featuring music by Andromeda Turre, shares the most pivotal moments in Lena Horne’s life, chronicling her fight for the right to be seen and understood as simply human.

The episode on All Arts includes an interview with Winters plus snippets from a reading of Lena produced by En Garde Arts + Longfellow Films.

"In her way, Horne's mission was simple: survive and show excellence," says Winters. "My intention for sharing moments of Ms. Horne's life is to keep her blueprint alive by using her story to continue breaking barriers and build new structures for the next generation."

Following the stream, at 6 PM ET, Winters will live stream a Q&A and perform songs from Lesson: From A Lady, her album inspired by Horne on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Stage and screen star Horne was the recipient of a 1981 Special Tony Award for her triumphant solo show, Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music; she had previously been nominated in 1958 for the Harold Arlen musical Jamaica.

