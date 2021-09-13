Hamilton, American Utopia, More Win 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s WandaVision tune “Agatha All Along” won Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards honored several Broadway alums for their work on television. Among the winners were the film captures of Hamilton and David Byrne’s American Utopia, as well as Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s WandaVision hit “Agatha All Along,” which won Original Music and Lyrics.

The filmed Broadway productions both took home awards for behind-the-scenes work. Radical Media won Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical. Rob Sinclair and Brian Spett won Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special and Paul Hsu, Michael Lonsdale, and Pete Keppler won Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, both for the Talking Heads frontman’s theatrical concert.

Elsewhere, Debbie Allen won Choreography for Scripted Programming for the Netflix made-for-TV-movie Christmas on the Square (which also won Television Movie) and David Rockwell won Production Design for Variety Special for the 2021 Oscars.

For their work on screen, Tony winner Courtney B. Vance scored Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Lovecraft Country, Keke Palmer (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) won Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors, Sterling K. Brown won Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand, and U.K. stage and screen alum Claire Foy (Lungs) earned Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown, reprising her performance as a young Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series' fourth season.