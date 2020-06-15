Which Classic Musical Does Andy Blankenbuehler Most Want to Choreograph?

The Tony-winning Hamilton and Cats choreographer took your questions live on The Broadway Q&A.

Andy Blankenbuehler joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, to answer your questions about the classic musical he's dying to choreograph (at time stamp 43:57), which jobs white choreographers should turn down (57:02), his artistic process (4:07), and more. Watch the complete interview above.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents hour-long live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), and Kathleen Marshall (July 22).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.