Hamilton and Cats Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler Wants to Answer Your Questions

Submit your question now for the three-time Tony winner, and you might get to ask it live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A.

Andy Blankenbuehler will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, Monday June 15 at 1 PM ET.

The three-time Tony-winning director-choreographer of stage and screen will answer questions about working on Hamilton, Cats, Bandstand, In the Heights, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Blankenbuehler, click here.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents hour-long live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), and Kathleen Marshall (July 22).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.