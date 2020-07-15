Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Music Supervisor Alex Lacamoire Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Questions

The three-time Tony winner will chat live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio at 1 PM ET.

Alex Lacamoire will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 15. The three-time Tony-winning music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator will answer questions about creating Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, and more during the hour-long chat, available above starting at 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Lacamoire, click here. You might see Lacamoire answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Tom Kitt (July 20), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), Conor McPherson (July 29), and Marc Bruni (August 3).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.