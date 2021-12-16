Hamilton Cancels Additional Performances on Broadway

Hamilton Cancels Additional Performances on Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Dec 16, 2021
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical plays the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Hamilton_Chicago_Production_Shots_14_HR.jpg
Miguel Cervantes in Hamilton Joan Marcus

The Broadway production of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton has canceled its December 16 and 17 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company. The production had previously canceled its December 15 performance.

All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase. Additional information about upcoming performances will be announced.

The Broadway staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical resumed performances September 14 following the coronavirus shutdown.

The current cast includes Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Jin Ha as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton.

Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features a set by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

A string of Broadway shows—including Wicked, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain't Too Proud, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chicago, and Freestyle Love Supreme—have had to cancel performances day-of as COVID infections swell once again, with many citing breakthrough cases directly.

The Room Where It Happens: A Look Inside Hamilton’s Return to Broadway

Cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Jin Ha, Krystal Joy Brown, and Miguel Cervantes Marc J. Franklin
Cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Miguel Cervantes and cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Krystal Joy Brown, Miguel Cervantes, and Tamar Greene Marc J. Franklin
Krystal Joy Brown and cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Jin Ha and cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez, Aubin Wise, and cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
Miguel Cervantes and cast of Hamilton Marc J. Franklin
