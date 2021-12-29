Hamilton Cancels Los Angeles Performances Through January

The Tony-winning musical has temporarily suspended performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre due to COVID-19.

The national tour of Lin Manuel-Miranda's Hamilton has canceled over three weeks of performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Pantages Theatre due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Performances of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical are canceled through January 23, 2022, with shows currently scheduled to resume January 26. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement, "With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks. In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022.”

Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features a set by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe,

