Hamilton, Center Theatre Group, LA Philharmonic, More Halt Performances in Los Angeles

Productions in California and beyond have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As is the case across the country, performing arts engagements in Los Angeles have delayed or shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The suspension of performances comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom requested that all non-essential public gatherings of 250 or more people be canceled.

Check below for the latest from the Los Angeles area. (UPDATED MARCH 13, 9:30 AM ET)

- Hamilton has postponed its sit-down return engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, due to begin March 12, until April 1.

- Center Theatre Group has suspended all performances until further notice. The organization had been presenting the national tour of The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson, Antipodes at the Mark Taper Forum, and Block Party at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

- All concerts and performances by the LA Philharmonic, based at the nearby Walt Disney Concert Hall, are canceled through March 31.

- The March 14 performance of LA Opera's Roberto Devereux, which was the final of its run at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, has been canceled.

- All events between now and March 31 at Pasadena Playhouse have been put on pause. The Playhouse is currently working to reschedule as many events as possible.

- The Geffen Playhouse, which was in the middle of Man of God, has suspended performances and canceled a run of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet.

- The remaining performances of The Winter's Tale, Alice in Wonderland, and all other public events at Pasadena's A Noise Within have been canceled a through the end of April.

- The Fountain Theatre has suspended the world premiere of Human Interest Story, which began performances February 15. The April 25 Los Angeles premiere of If I Forget has been postponed to later date yet to be determined.

- Antaeus Theatre Company has canceled all remaining performances of Measure for Measure, which began February 13, and their Classic Sundays reading of The Roaring Girl. All activities in Antaeus' building are suspended until the end of March.

- The Echo Theater Company is canceling performances of Poor Clare, scheduled to open March 14, through the end of March. Performances resume April 3.

- The Odyssey Theatre is canceling performances of The Serpent through March 29 with performances resuming April 3.

- The Open Fist, currently in residence at the Atwater Village Theatre, has suspended all performances of Rorschach Fest, which opened February 14.

- The March 13–16 performances of IAMA's Found at the Los Angeles Theatre Center are canceled.

- All public activity at The Soraya will be suspended through April 17. This includes all presented events, rental events, and arts education activities.

- The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa is canceling performances through the remainder of March. These engagements include A Bronx Tale (originally scheduled through March 22), Dancing with the Stars Live! (March 25), and Broadway Legends: An All-Star Tribute to Harold Prince (March 27). In addition, all free events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza are canceled through March 31.

- Further south, several San Diego area institutions have closed. The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla Music Society, San Diego Opera and San Diego Symphony are closed through the end of March.

