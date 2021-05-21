Hamilton Los Angeles Run Pushed Up to Summer Start

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical was originally slated to resume at the Pantages Theatre in October; it will now take the stage in August.

Hamilton will play to 100 percent capacity at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, beginning performances August 17. The show will have been delayed 17 months after the extended tour stop was due to begin March 12, 2020, when theatres around the world were shuttered due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes after producers planned to open in October 2021, the latest date in a number of delays .

Broadway in Hollywood has established COVID-19 safety measures that everyone who enters the venue must follow, including but not limited to wearing masks. In addition, vaccinations or proof of negative test may be necessary to gain entry and will be based upon the most current health orders issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and in effect at the time of a performance.

The musical, which had played L.A. in 2017 as the second stop of its first national tour, was supposed to begin its Hollywood return March 12 last year; the production made the decision to halt performances that day—the same day that Broadway went dark in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are now on sale through January 2, 2022.