Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Will Star in New Song Cycle Black Matter

Terera penned the work as he observed life over a tumultuous summer in lockdown.

Giles Terera, who won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award for creating the role of Aaron Burr in the London production of Hamilton, has penned a new song cycle based on his observations of the changing streets of Soho during a summer in lockdown.

Entitled Black Matter and featuring Terera accompanying himself on guitar and piano, the new work will stream globally March 24–31. Watch a trailer above.

Terera says, “I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquility, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw violence—protests and peacemakers, homelessness, and empty properties. People helping each other and people hurting each other. I saw confusion and hope and strength. I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking. My aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. How do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?"

Filmed during lockdown at Soho’s Crazy Coqs, Black Matter is produced by Fane in association with Timebomb Productions.

