Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Will Star in New Song Cycle Black Matter

By Andrew Gans
Feb 09, 2021
 
Terera penned the work as he observed life over a tumultuous summer in lockdown.

Giles Terera, who won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award for creating the role of Aaron Burr in the London production of Hamilton, has penned a new song cycle based on his observations of the changing streets of Soho during a summer in lockdown.

Entitled Black Matter and featuring Terera accompanying himself on guitar and piano, the new work will stream globally March 24–31. Watch a trailer above.

Terera says, “I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquility, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw violence—protests and peacemakers, homelessness, and empty properties. People helping each other and people hurting each other. I saw confusion and hope and strength. I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking. My aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. How do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?"

Filmed during lockdown at Soho’s Crazy Coqs, Black Matter is produced by Fane in association with Timebomb Productions.

First Look at the West End Production of Hamilton

First Look at the West End Production of Hamilton

The show will open at Victoria Palace Theatre December 21.

6 PHOTOS
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_l-r Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Rachelle Ann Go and Jamael Westman Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_centre Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) with West End Cast of Hamilton - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Giles Terera and the London cast of Hamilton Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_centre Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) with West End cast of Hamilton - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Jamael Westman and cast Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_Jason Pennycooke (Thomas Jefferson) with West End cast of Hamilton - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Jason Pennycooke and cast Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_l-r Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza), Rachel John (Angelica) and Christine Allado (Peggy) - The Schuyler Sisters - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John, and Christine Allado Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_Michael Jibson (King George) - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Michael Jibson Matthew Murphy
