Hamilton Postponed to the Fall and More Los Angeles Theatre Updates

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the globe, companies are pushing their start dates back further.

As performing arts centers around the world continue to extend closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hamilton sit-down engagement at the Pantages Theatre will not begin until at least September 6. The production had hoped to begin May 31 after pushing back the start date several times, but following Broadway's lead, the Tony-winning musical will not play over the summer.

As previously announced, the LA Philharmonic and Los Angeles Opera canceled the remainder of their 2019–2020 seasons. Both groups will continue to offer online alternatives to keep classical fans sated during the shutdown. Several events for the Hollywood Bowl summer season have also been postponed or canceled, although the presentation of School of Rock July 24–26 has yet to be impacted.

Despite the industry being on hold, Los Angeles theatre critics found time to celebrate the shows of 2019 that impressed. The Geffen Playhouse production of Witch and the Center Theatre Group's staging of Indecent took home top honors at the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards April 28.

See below for additional updates from the Los Angeles area. For regional updates around the U.S. and the online content they're creating, click here.

- The Center Theatre Group postponed the rest of its 2019–2020 season. This affects 1776, Sakina's Restaurant, and King James in addition to the previously announced cancellations.

- Broadway in Hollywood announced new dates for The Illusionists at the Dolby Theatre with plans to stage the variety special January 12–17, 2021. The show was originally scheduled for April 14–19. In addition, its productions of Mean Girls (April 28–June 7), My Fair Lady (June 12–July 5), and The Band's Visit (July 7–26) will be rescheduled at a later date.

- A Noise Within suspended the remained of its 2019–2020 season, including its production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with the commitment to include it in the 2020-2021 season. The company also canceled all Noise Now performances through July but plans to return in August.

- The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa has suspended all performances through May 31. The June 16–28 run of Mean Girls has also been canceled.

- IAMA has closed Found: The Musical and postponed The Untitled Baby Play by Nina Braddock to its 2020–2021 Jubilee Season.

-The Geffen Playhouse has canceled its remainder of its 2019–2020 season, including The Enigmatist and Macbeth. A virtual production of The Present opens May 14 and was recently extended through July 5.

- Upcoming shows and events from now until May 31 at the Pasadena Playhouse are canceled. The spring production of Ann has been postponed while Annie Get Your Gun has been canceled.

- The Soraya has suspended all performances until further notice.

- The Old Globe in San Diego has postponed all engagements pending further notice as has La Jolla Playhouse.

- The Fountain Theatre is closed until the company deems it safe to reopen. The April 25 Los Angeles premiere of If I Forget has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined.

- Antaeus Theatre Company has postponed its production of The Time of Your Life and plans to remain closed through at least May 15.

On the opposite coast, Broadway is dark through September 6. While shows aim to return on that date, the Tony Awards and other ceremonies are postponed or moving online.

UPDATED: May 13, Noon ET

