Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller Confirms COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Cast and Crew

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical returns to Broadway September 14.

All cast and crew members of Hamilton on Broadway will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, producer Jeffrey Seller has confirmed. Audiences will not have to provide proof of vaccination, according to The New York Times .

The news came during an interview with Seller, Disney Theatrical Productions’ Thomas Schumacher, and Wicked producer David Stone. The latter two did not say whether such a requirement for The Lion King or Wicked, both reopening September 14 alongside Hamilton, would be put into effect.

The vaccine requirement makes sense given the limited space available backstage, making social distancing nearly impossible. Actors Equity Association spokesperson Brandon Lorenz said the measure “would be something we would find acceptable, as long as the employer complies with the law.”

Now that over 20 Broadway shows have announced reopening plans, articulating details of what their returns look will be an important next step. Details about mask requirements, social distancing, and vaccine requirements for audiences will come next—bringing the return of theatregoers favorite shows that much closer.

