Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller Confirms COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Cast and Crew

Broadway News
By Dan Meyer
May 14, 2021
The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical returns to Broadway September 14.
Hamilton Monica Simoes

All cast and crew members of Hamilton on Broadway will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, producer Jeffrey Seller has confirmed. Audiences will not have to provide proof of vaccination, according to The New York Times.

The news came during an interview with Seller, Disney Theatrical Productions’ Thomas Schumacher, and Wicked producer David Stone. The latter two did not say whether such a requirement for The Lion King or Wicked, both reopening September 14 alongside Hamilton, would be put into effect.

The vaccine requirement makes sense given the limited space available backstage, making social distancing nearly impossible. Actors Equity Association spokesperson Brandon Lorenz said the measure “would be something we would find acceptable, as long as the employer complies with the law.”

Now that over 20 Broadway shows have announced reopening plans, articulating details of what their returns look will be an important next step. Details about mask requirements, social distancing, and vaccine requirements for audiences will come next—bringing the return of theatregoers favorite shows that much closer.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

54 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in Hamilton at the Public Theater
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at the Public Theater Joan Marcus
