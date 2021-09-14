Hamilton Reopens on Broadway September 14

Closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical returns to the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

After 552 days of waiting for it, Hamilton is back on Broadway. The Tony-, Pulitzer-, Olivier-, and a bunch much Award-winning musical resumes performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre September 14. Though a handful of productions have opened or reopened in the following weeks, Hamilton is one of four long-running Broadway blockbusters to welcome audiences back from the coronavirus-caused hiatus today, along with The Lion King, Wicked, and Chicago. (A fifth show—Lackawanna Blues—also begins performances September 14.)

Miguel Cervantes once again heads the cast in the title role, with Jin Ha as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Tony nominee Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

The ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Along with the return of Hamilton is the return of the show’s #Ham4Ham lottery; 46 tickets, each priced at $10, will be available for all performances. Click here for more information.

Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features a set by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

