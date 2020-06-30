Hamilton Roundtable With Select Members of the Original Cast Will Stream July 3 in Conjunction With Film Version

The race and culture-focused discussion from The Undefeated will feature Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

Getting the filmed version of Hamilton on Disney+ July 3? The would be enough. But theatre lovers will also get to experience a roundtable with the cast and director on the same day. Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter will stream on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com .

Carter leads director Thomas Kail and the original Broadway cast (as seen in the film) as they speak about the cultural impact of the musical and how the story parallels the current landscape of systemic racism and social injustice. In addition, they’ll touch on the musical’s origins and its effect on pop culture.

“The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play,” said Carter. “They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter.”

Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be featured alongside Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multi-platform content initiative, with coverage exploring the intersection of race, sports, and culture.

