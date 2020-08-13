Hamilton Star Christopher Jackson on Why Aspiring Broadway Performers Should Consider AMDA College of the Performing Arts

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has launched a new series of videos featuring their distinguished alumni sharing how their time studying at AMDA was an integral part of beginning their career.
The series' premiere entry features Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme star Christopher Jackson speaking about his time at the school and how it led to his Broadway debut in The Lion King, a starring role in TV's Bull, and performing for President Obama as part of the original cast of Hamilton. Watch the video below.
The AMDA On Broadway! series will continue with additional videos released on AMDA's website and social media channels. Among AMDA's many notable alumni are Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Shrek), Kenita R. Miller (Once On This Island, Come From Away), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, To Kill a Mockingbird), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Chryssie Whitehead (A Chorus Line), Tyne Daly (It Shoulda Been You, Gypsy), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Nina Arianda (Venus in Fur, Fool For Love).
With campuses in New York and Los Angeles, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been training aspiring performers since 1964. They ranked fifth last year in our look at the theatre schools most represented with alumni on Broadway.