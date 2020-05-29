Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez to Co-Host New Virtual Series Broadway’s Best for Breast Cancer

Kerry Butler, Krysta Rodriguez, James Monroe Iglehart, and more will appear on the show.

Several Broadway favorites will appear in the upcoming virtual health and wellness series Broadway’s Best for Breast Cancer, co-hosted by Hamilton and In the Heights star Mandy Gonzalez. Among those in the lineup are Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony nominee Kerry Butler, and Krysta Rodriguez.

The series aims to provide cancer patients with the tools to cope with anxiety and fears—especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic—and entertain at the same time. Episodes will air Mondays at 6 PM ET on Zoom, with live interviews and an opportunity for viewers to engage with the co-hosts and guests. Caroline Kohles, senior director of health and wellness programming at the JCC, will field questions and joins Gonzalez as co-host.

“Together we will laugh, cry, and learn—while boosting our health,” said Gonzalez. “Along the way, I will share my personal journey with cancer. I will also share how my theatre skills and loved ones got me through some tough times.”

The series kicks off June 1 with Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and psychologist Maria Sirois, who specializes in the resilience of the human spirit under pressure. Subsequent episodes include Butler (Mean Girls, Beetlejuice) and author and research psychologist Kelly McGonigal discussing the joy of movement and the healing power of music; and Iglehart (Aladdin) and Carved by Cancer founder Kathy Washburn discussing the taboo topic of sexuality and cancer.

Telly Leung, Javier Muñoz, and more guests will be announced at a later date. Dr. Alison Estabrook, breast surgeon and co-founder of Breastlink New York, will also appear regularly.

Broadway’s Best for Breast Cancer is part of JCC’s partnership with Breastlink New York, an initiative that offers complementary care to those living with breast cancer through a range of classes, lectures, and events.

To register for the Zoom sessions, click here.

