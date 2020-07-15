Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez Will Release a YA Novel (Featuring the Ghost of Ethel Merman!) in 2021

Fearless follows a group of teen performers who must confront the spirit of the Broadway legend.

Broadway veteran Mandy Gonzalez has penned a theatre-centric YA novel that will hit bookshelves April 6, 2021, from Simon and Schuster. Fearless, which shares the name of her debut album, follows a group of teen performers who must confront a ghost of a certain Broadway beltress.

"It’s a book about friendship, theater, and going after your dreams (and a fun ghost story, too!)," wrote the Hamilton and In the Heights star in her Instagram announcement (below). "#FearlessSquad is all about support and community."

The novel follows 12-year-old Monica Garcia, who has been cast to star in a Broadway musical revival of The Goonies. It's the Ethel Merman Theater’s last chance to produce a hit before it shutters for good. After the first performance, Monica and her friends realize the ghostlight isn't lit—but when they return to switch it on, they find themselves locked in the theater. Things only get spookier when the ghost of Merman herself appears.

In addition to Hamilton (in which she played Angelica Schuyler up until the theatre shutdown) and In the Heights, Gonzalez has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Lennon, Aida, and Dance of the Vampires.

The book is now available for pre-order.

