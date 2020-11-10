Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly to Co-Host Wish Upon the North Star Fundraiser

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly to Co-Host Wish Upon the North Star Fundraiser
By Dan Meyer
Nov 10, 2020
 
The virtual event supports a planned residential hospice space for children.
Miguel Cervantes and family
Miguel Cervantes and family

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly will co-host a free virtual fundraiser Wish Upon the North Star December 3 at 7 PM ET to benefit Regional Hospice’s North Star, a planned residential hospice space dedicated to end-of-life care for babies and children.

The couple lost their daughter Adelaide in 2019 following her diagnosis with epilepsy and continue to serve as advocates for research about the disease, in addition to leading parental support efforts.

Cervantes is also slated to perform his song “‘Til the Calm Comes,” with piano accompaniment by Tamar Greene, who played the role of George Washington alongside Cervantes in the New York production of Hamilton. Cervantes had played the title role for three years in Chicago before taking over the role on Broadway in March prior to the theatre shutdown.

A performance by Jon Davis and silent auction will also raise funds for North Star. Click here for more information.

RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.