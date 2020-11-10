Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly to Co-Host Wish Upon the North Star Fundraiser

The virtual event supports a planned residential hospice space for children.

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly will co-host a free virtual fundraiser Wish Upon the North Star December 3 at 7 PM ET to benefit Regional Hospice’s North Star, a planned residential hospice space dedicated to end-of-life care for babies and children.

The couple lost their daughter Adelaide in 2019 following her diagnosis with epilepsy and continue to serve as advocates for research about the disease, in addition to leading parental support efforts.

Cervantes is also slated to perform his song “‘Til the Calm Comes,” with piano accompaniment by Tamar Greene, who played the role of George Washington alongside Cervantes in the New York production of Hamilton. Cervantes had played the title role for three years in Chicago before taking over the role on Broadway in March prior to the theatre shutdown.