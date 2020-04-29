Hamilton Stars James Monroe Iglehart, Alysha Deslorieux, Michael Luwoye, More Join This Ends Tonight Reading

The play is written by Ain’t Too Proud star and fellow Hamilton alum Nik Walker.

A handful of Hamilton alums will headline in a one-time-only reading of Nik Walker’s play This Ends Tonight May 7 at 3 PM ET on Zoom. The lineup includes Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Alysha Deslorieux, and Michael Luwoye.

Walker himself is a Hamilton alum and plays Otis Williams in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations on Broadway. The star began writing the dark comedy during his time performing in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. This is the third and final play in what the performer-playwright calls his Bloody Boston Trilogy.

The reading also includes Chantal Thuy, Luke Humphrey, and Sarah Joyce. Anna Kaltenbach reads stage directions and Hamilton violinist Sarah Haines provides original music.

The play follows a Missouri lawman as he travels to Boston to settle the score with his nemesis. When plans go awry, the mismatched pair must work together to escape the frenzied city.

To reserve a virtual seat, email thisendstonight2020@gmail.com . The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.