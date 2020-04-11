Hamilton Suspension Extended, LA Philharmonic Cancels Remainder of Season, and More Los Angeles Theatre Updates

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the globe, companies are pushing their start dates back further.

As performing arts centers around the world adjust to extended closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hamilton sit-down engagement at the Pantages Theatre will not begin until May 31. The production had hoped to begin April 21 after delaying from March 12, but L.A. healthy and safety officials have extended the stay-at-home order through the middle of May, prompting further cancellations of performances.

In addition, the LA Philharmonic has canceled the remainder of its 2019–2020 season after previously halting all performances through May 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, several other theatre companies have announced extended closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Center Theatre Group postponing the rest of its 2019–2020 season. This affects 1776, Sakina's Restaurant, and King James in addition to the previously announced cancellations.

See below for additional updates from the Los Angeles area:

- The LA Opera has canceled its May 1 and 3 performances of Du Yun's Angel's Bone, the May 8 Handel's Rodelinda concert, its production of Debussy's Pelléas and Mélisande.

- Broadway in Hollywood has announced new dates for The Illusionists at the Dolby Theatre with plans to stage the variety special January 12–17, 2021. The show was originally scheduled for April 14–19.

- A Noise Within has postponed its production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with the commitment to include it in the 2020-2021 season. The company also canceled all Noise Now performances through June: Vanye, Rule My World, I Am the Dead Man, and Salome. Noise Now is working to bring back the same artistic partners in the fall.

- The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa has canceled or postponed all performances through April. However, several shows in May are also affected including Les Misérables and a Renee Fleming concert.

- IAMA has closed Found: The Musical and postponed The Untitled Baby Play by Nina Braddock to its 2020–2021 Jubilee Season.

-The Geffen Playhouse has canceled its run of Anna Moench's Man of God, which the group had hoped to rescheduled performances of, and Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet.

- Upcoming shows and events from now until April 30 at the Pasadena Playhouse are canceled.

- The Soraya has suspended all performances through April 17, plus the April 19 Bollywood Boulevard and May 9 Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert.

- The Old Globe in San Diego has postponed all engagements pending further notice, and La Jolla Playhouse presented its last performance of Fly March 11. The theatre has no plans to return until May with Lempicka, with no updates yet regarding the production’s start date.

- The Fountain Theatre has suspended the world premiere of Human Interest Story, which began February 15. The April 25 Los Angeles premiere of If I Forget has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined.

- Antaeus Theatre Company has canceled all remaining performances of Measure for Measure, which began February 13, and their Classic Sundays reading of The Merchant of Venice.

On the opposite coast, Broadway is dark through June 7. While shows aim to return on that date, the Tony Awards and other ceremonies are postponed or moving online.

UPDATED: April 11, 10 AM ET

