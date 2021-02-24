Hamilton to Get Funko Pop Collection of Vinyl Figurines

The release includes traditional four-inch figures and keychains of characters from the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical.

Collectible vinyl figurine maker Funko Pop has announced a collection of figurines and keychains based on the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton, to release in June.

The collection includes four-inch figurines of Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Aaron Burr, and all three Schuyler sisters, depicted as played in the original Broadway cast by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, respectively. The figurines also feature Paul Tazewell's Tony-winning costume designs. There will also be three-inch keychain versions of Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Aaron Burr, and Angelica Schuyler.

The figures will be available from retailers that sell Funko Pop figurines, including the official Hamilton merchandise store. A blue coat–wearing variant of Alexander Hamilton will be exclusive to Walmart.

With figurines representing a wide array of fandoms, Funko Pop is no stranger to musical theatre. Earlier releases have included characters from Little Shop of Horrors, Grease, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. All of Funko's theatrical figurines have been a part of either their Movies or Disney lines, and have been visually styled based on how the characters appear in the musicals' film adaptations. While the Hamilton collection is also technically part of Funko's Movies collection, its film (on Disney+) being a captured stage performance makes its Funko Pop collection the first created around characters as they appeared on the stage.