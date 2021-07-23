Hamilton Tony Nominee Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of AppleTV+ Series Shining Girls

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Hamilton Tony Nominee Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of AppleTV+ Series Shining Girls
By Talaura Harms
Jul 23, 2021
 
The thriller series stars Tony nominee and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss.
Mary_Page_Marlowe_Second_Stage_Opening_Night_2018_15_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Current Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo, who was Tony-nominated for her work in the original Broadway company of Hamilton, has joined the cast of the upcoming AppleTV+ thriller series Shining Girls, Deadline reports.

Soo will appear in a series regular role opposite star Elisabeth Moss (The Heidi Chronicles).

The series is based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Moss, who also executive produces, plays Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago reporter hunting her attacker who had left her for dead. Soo will portray Jin-Sook, a researcher at the Adler planetarium, described as intelligent and sure-footed. The cast also includes Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

Showrunner Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for television. No release date has been announced for the series, hailing from MRC Television.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.