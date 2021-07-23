Hamilton Tony Nominee Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of AppleTV+ Series Shining Girls

The thriller series stars Tony nominee and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss.

Current Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo, who was Tony-nominated for her work in the original Broadway company of Hamilton, has joined the cast of the upcoming AppleTV+ thriller series Shining Girls, Deadline reports.

Soo will appear in a series regular role opposite star Elisabeth Moss (The Heidi Chronicles).

The series is based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Moss, who also executive produces, plays Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago reporter hunting her attacker who had left her for dead. Soo will portray Jin-Sook, a researcher at the Adler planetarium, described as intelligent and sure-footed. The cast also includes Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

Showrunner Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for television. No release date has been announced for the series, hailing from MRC Television.