Hamilton Veterans Brandon Victor Dixon and Rory O'Malley Team Up for #MeBecomesWe Voter Registration Campaign

The campaign includes a September 17 virtual town hall featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adrienne Warren, Nikki M. James, and more.

Two Tony-nominated Hamilton alums who've been vocal about voter mobilization have partnered for a new movement aimed at getting people to the polls. The #MeBecomesWe campaign launches this week as National Voter Registration Day (September 22) approaches.

The campaign unites the pair's respective organizations: Dixon's WeAre Foundation (co-founded by Ashley Monet) and O'Malley's Belt the Vote (co-founded by Kristen Wyatt). Organizational partners include Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Hamilton, The Ensemblist, Broadway Green Alliance, Just One Step For Democracy, and Broadway Podcast Network.

BPN will host the campaign's launch event: a Town Hall-style virtual conversation titled What's Your Why, exploring the many reasons to vote and how to do so. In addition to Dixon and O'Malley, the event will feature appearances by Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, and Gavin Creel, Tony nominees Andrew Rannells and Adrienne Warren, and Celia Rose Gooding, Julia Murney, and Patti Murin.

Watch the event, beginning at 8:30 PM ET, at BPN.fm or above.

Following the Town Hall, participants will form a virtual phone tree via social media, encouraging others to confirm their voter registration, sharing registration and mail-in information on a state-by-state basis, and more.