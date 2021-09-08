Hamilton's #Ham4Ham Lottery Will Resume for Broadway Production

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Hamilton's #Ham4Ham Lottery Will Resume for Broadway Production
By Andrew Gans
Sep 08, 2021
Buy Tickets to Hamilton
 
Forty-six tickets, priced at $10 each, will be available for all performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Hamilton_Chicago_Production_Shots_14_HR.jpg
Miguel Cervantes in Hamilton Joan Marcus

When the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton resumes performances September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the hit production will once again offer a digital lottery.

Forty-six tickets, priced at $10 each, will be available for each performance. The lottery is currently open through September 9 for tickets to performances starting September 14.

READ: Full Cast Set for Broadway Return of Hamilton

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday at 10 AM ET and close the following Thursday at noon for the upcoming week’s performances. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 PM and 4 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets; each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Only one entry is allowed per person; repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 30 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. For more information and to register, visit HamiltonMusical.com/lottery.

Hamilton, by Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office's Company's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

54 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in Hamilton at the Public Theater
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at the Public Theater Joan Marcus
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.