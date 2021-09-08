Hamilton's #Ham4Ham Lottery Will Resume for Broadway Production

Forty-six tickets, priced at $10 each, will be available for all performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

When the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton resumes performances September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the hit production will once again offer a digital lottery.

Forty-six tickets, priced at $10 each, will be available for each performance. The lottery is currently open through September 9 for tickets to performances starting September 14.

READ: Full Cast Set for Broadway Return of Hamilton

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday at 10 AM ET and close the following Thursday at noon for the upcoming week’s performances. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 PM and 4 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets; each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Only one entry is allowed per person; repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 30 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. For more information and to register, visit HamiltonMusical.com/lottery.

Hamilton, by Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office's Company's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

