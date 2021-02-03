Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ma Rainey's Viola Davis, More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Hamilton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Prom, One Night in Miami..., and The Father—all with stage roots—are in the running for awards at the 78th annual ceremony.

In a year when plays and musicals were effectively barred from playing stages, theatrical works that leapt to the screen fared well in the nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Award nominations.

The Disney+ capture of Hamilton and the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom are up for Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy, while The Father, based on the Florian Zeller play, is included in Best Motion Picture–Drama.

Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden scored nods for their performances in Hamilton and The Prom, respectively, while Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman were recognized for their work in The Father (Zeller and Christopher Hampton were also nominated for their screenplay).

Additionally, while Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and One Night in Miami did not receive Best Motion Picture–Drama nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did recognize Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman for the former and and Leslie Odom Jr. for the latter. Regina King was also nominated as the director of One Night in Miami, and Odom Jr. is additionally up for Best Original Song with Sam Ashworth for the film's "Speak Now."

Further stage veterans to earn nods Wednesday morning included Tony winners Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Al Pacino (Hunters), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched), plus Tony nominees Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Laura Linney (Ozark), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True), and Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird).

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, a favorite emceeing duo of the ceremony in years past, will return to host the virtual version, airing February 28 on NBC. For the full list of nominees, click here.