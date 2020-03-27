Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Talks #HamAtHome Campaign on Good Morning America

The Broadway star is encouraging fans to share self-made tapes of songs from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is encouraging fans to record themselves performing songs from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical and share them online using the hashtag #HamAtHome. The social media campaign allows people around the world to share their love for the musical while theatres are dark across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be able to see the energy still out there, and people still loving Hamilton and wanting it, makes us feel a little less homesick for the theatre," Cervantes told Good Morning America in the interview below. The segment also features a compilation of people singing "Non-Stop."

Cervantes has been in the Hamilton family for years. He played the title role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda first as an alternate in the Broadway cast before leading the Chicago company when the musical opened at the CIBC Theatre in September 2016. He continued in the Windy City through the musical's final performance January 5. His additional credits include If/Then and American Idiot.

The actor has made his voice heard off the stage, however, following the loss of his three-year-old daughter Adelaide, who was diagnosed with epilepsy as an infant. Through his daughter's fight, Cervantes and his wife Kelly have raised awareness and funds for the Chicago-based Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE).

