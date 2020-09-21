Hamilton's Raymond Baynard Joins Motivation Monday With Built for the Stage September 21

The weekly series streams live on Playbill's YouTube every Monday t 11:30 AM ET, hosted by Coach Joe Rosko.

Hamilton's Raymond Baynard joins Built for the Stage's Motivation Monday at 11:30 AM ET September 21 to talk about starring in the smash hit Broadway musical, how he's coping with the shutdown, and how he's keeping in shape during the pandemic. Watch the interview, with host Coach Joe Rosko, in the video above, as well as today's quick-hit fitness routine!

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows you to interact with a coach to talk about your goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and offer any other support that they can.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit www.builtforthestage.com.

