Hampstead Theatre Offers Free Recording of I and You, Starring Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams

Lauren Gunderson’s play will soon be available to watch on Instagram.

A full recording of Lauren Gunderson’s I and You at London's Hampstead Theatre, starring Game of Thrones Emmy nominee Maisie Williams and Zach Wyatt, will be available to watch for free beginning March 23 at 6 AM ET. The stream will be available until March 29 at 6 PM ET on Hampstead’s (@hampstead_theatre) and Gunderson’s (@lalatellsastory) Instagrams.

The Hampstead production was specifically performed, filmed, and edited for Instagram’s mobile video platform IGTV during its run at the theatre October 18–November 24, 2018, and was previously broadcast for free later that year.

“We at Hampstead Theatre are watching these unprecedented events unfold and wondering what we can do to help,” said Hampstead Artistic Director Roxana Silbert. “We are an industry that seeks to bring people together and tell stories that resonate. I hope this particularly tender and funny story offers some much-needed entertainment and connection right now.”

The Edward Hall-directed production features sets and costumes by Michael Pavelka, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Paul Groothuis, music by Simon Slater, and casting by Anna Cooper.

