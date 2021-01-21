Hang Out With Joe Iconis and the Cast of Be More Chill January 21

A virtual stage door experience for theatre fans of all ages.

You don't need to swallow a pill to hang out with Joe Iconis and the cast of Be More Chill January 21. All fans need to do is sign up for Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's next Stage Door Sessions, during which they'll virtually meet a few of the performers who took part in the musical's journey to the Main Stem.

Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened. For tickets, click here .

Each Stage Door Session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives.

A 2015 world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theater in New Jersey led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production in 2019. A London staging opened at The Other Palace in February prior to the pandemic.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects (#SocialSelects) has to offer on Playbill.com .

