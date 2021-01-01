Hang With the Cast of Ratatouille and Be More Chill, Go to the Virtual Pub for Trivia, More January Social Selects

Broadway Up Close presents some new tours in 2021.

It’s time to ring in 2021 with the resolution to experience more theatre from home—and there’s no better place to find it than the virtual, interactive theatre experiences coming this January as part of Playbill Social Selects’ lineup. Among the highlights is a new edition of our Stage Door Sessions with the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, new tours from Broadway Up Close, and the previously announced Broadway Murder Mysteries.

First up, it’s Bullets on Broadway January 6 (with an encore January 22 ). Audiences can choose to be the star of the show or an armchair detective in this interactive murder mystery, featuring host Brandon Hicks and a special virtual appearance from Broadway alum Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda).

This year, Broadway Up Close has created some new tour offerings for audiences to enjoy the theatre district from home. First up is Tonys, Triumphs, & Turntables January 8 , exploring more stories from 44th, 45th & 46th Streets. Then, host Tim Dolan takes audiences From Matzoh To Mean Girls along 47th Street and beyond January 26 .

The next Broadway trivia night is January 14 as theatre fans show off their stage smarts in seven rounds of questions. Players can use their smart devices to submit their answers—and interact with each other—during the event. A second Showbiz Quiz, sponsored by Broadway Records, follows January 29 .