Hangmen Will Not Return to Broadway

The play, starring Mark Addy, Dan Stevens, Tracie Bennett, and Gaby French, began previews February 29.

Due to the mass shutdown of theatres across the world, producers of the Broadway production of Hangmen have made the decision to cancel the remainder of its run. The Martin McDonagh play began performances February 28 at the Golden Theatre ahead of a scheduled March 19 opening.

"Given our show’s budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast, and crew through this still undefined closure period. Therefore, in the interests of all involved, we regretfully have no choice but to close the show," said producers Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann and Craig Balsam in a joint statement. "We are all extremely disappointed that we cannot give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, cast and team the celebrated opening they all deserve."

Currently, Broadway productions are slated to resume the week of April 13, though that may very well change as the spread of COVID-19 continues and the situation evolves. As this is typically the height of the season with productions coming in before the cut-off for Tony Awards eligibility, many other shows, including ones that had just started or were about to start previews, face a similar challenge.

In the play, a local hangman finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. Returning to the role of Harry from the 2018 Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company was Game of Thrones star Mark Addy, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

Joining them on Broadway were Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production had transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut. It featured scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

Tickets purchased through the box office, Telecharge, TKTS, or TDF will automatically be refunded; patrons with tickets through other channels should contact their point of purchase.

