Hannah Waddingham Cast in Hocus Pocus 2; Movie Eyes Fall 2022 Release

The Olivier winner will run amok with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and more.

Olivier and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham will be running “amok! amok! amok!” with the cast of Hocus Pocus 2. As previously announced , the original film’s trio—Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy—are reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

TV Line reports Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson, will also return.Veep stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, the latter appearing on-screen opposite Waddingham in the latest season of Ted Lasso, have also joined the cast. A roster of up-and-comers will also appear in the film, including Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The sequel is set to be directed by Anne Fletcher. Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter, and David Kirschner are executive producers with Lynn Harris and Steven Haft as co-producers.