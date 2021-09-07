Harlem Stage Announces Fall 2021 Return With In-Person Performances

Highlights include a new work by Drew Dollaz, a performance of Julius Eastman’s Femenine, and the return of the Uptown Nights Series.

Uptown performing arts venue Harlem Stage will return to in-person audiences with its fall 2021 season. Highlights include a new work by Drew Dollaz, a performance of Julius Eastman’s Femenine, and the return of the Uptown Nights Series.

Kicking off the season September 10 is Dollaz's Imperfect. The newly choreographed small ensemble production features spoken word by Steve Connell, with creative direction by Chisa Yamaguchi. The multidisciplinary work is inspired by a social media campaign to address the effects of bullying. Co-presented by Lincoln Center, the work will be staged at The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza.

Harlem Stage begins its Uptown Nights Series with Matthew Whitaker September 25. The jazz pianist-organist will be joined by Marcos Robinson on guitar, Karim Hutton on bass, and Isaiah Johnson on drums. On October 24 Natu Camara of Guinea will bring her global blend of Afro-rock, pop, and soul, along with her activism for the empowerment and education of girls and women in West Africa. Then, on November 20, Vuyo Sotasha and Chris Pattishall bring their signature sound for a set that ranges from the Great American Songbook to South African Xhosa hymns to Stevie Wonder. The series wraps up December 11 with Lakecia Benjamin, performing songs from her latest album, Pursuance, which pays homage to the genius of John and Alice Coltrane.

Musicians from the Harlem Chamber Players and Talea Ensemble will perform Julius Eastman’s Femenine October 9 in tribute to the queer, African American composer. Eastman’s music bonds minimalism, jazz, and pop to create pieces that are more influenced by organic harmonic changes than strict structures.

Following that is the November 12-13 world premiere of Partido by Music from the Sole in a co-presentation with City College Center for the Arts. The work is a reflection of choreographer Leonardo Sandoval’s experience as an Afro-Brazilian immigrant and artist in the United States, connecting tap with styles like samba and house dance.