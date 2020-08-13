Harlem Week 2020 to Feature Melba Moore, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Lincoln Center’s The Black Clown, More

Broadway press agent Irene Gandy will also lead a panel on working in theatre, featuring Stephanie Mills and other industry insiders.

Several events scheduled as part of Harlem Week August 16–23 will feature Broadway stars reflecting on the theatre industry and its intersection with the Black community. Among those participating are Tony winner Melba More, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Irene Gandy, and Stephanie Mills.

First up is a conversation with Moore (Purlie, Les Misérables) August 17 at 7:30 PM ET as she reflects on her five decades as a working performer in the industry. In addition to telling stories from her career, Moore will perform a short set of songs.

A music video starring Sprawl and weaving footage of Harlem with a song by Bob Dylan (written while he lived in the neighborhood) will drop August 18 at 7:30 PM. Prior to the theatre shutdown, Sprawl played Mairanne Laine in Broadway's Girl From the North Country, which incorporates Dylan songs into a Depression-era story.

Next up, Broadway press agent Gandy hosts Broadway Behind the Scenes Jobs and Careers—A Discussion August 19 at noon. The panel will feature Stephanie Mills (The Wiz) and several industry insiders discussing career opportunities on Broadway, particularly for people of color. The lineup also includes Shubert Organization's VP of Real Estate Julio Peterson, former ATPAM President David Calhoun, company manager Kim Shaw, SpotCo COO Aaylitha Stevens, Hudson Scenic Studio President/Founder Neil Mazzella, Super Awesome Friends President Jim Glaub, Situation Interactive President Damian Bazadona, house manager Jim Joseph, and Walker Communications Group's Donna Walker Kuhne.

The Apollo will also offer two events August 19, beginning at 5 PM on Apollo Digital Stage. A dance party kicks off the evening with music curated by DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry, the former official DJ of the Fugees. Following the virtual hangout is a conversation led by Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes with two of Apollo’s New Works artists, Ebony Noelle Golden and Kamau Ware.

Finally, Lincoln Center presents audio excerpts from its 2019 premiere of The Black Clown, based on the poem by Langston Hughes, August 21 at 4:30 PM. The work, created by Davóne Tines, Michael Schachter, and Zack Winokur, combines various popular music styles from the 1930s.

For a full list of events, click here.

