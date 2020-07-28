Harlem9 Will Present 48Hours in...Harlem Digitally Due to Coronavirus

The 10th anniversary edition of the annual theatre festival begins August 20.

Harlem9, the collaborative producing organization composed of a group of Black theatre professionals, will present its annual theatre festival online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 48Hours in...™Harlem will stream August 20–24, beginning at 7 PM ET each evening on Veeps.com.

The festival brings together six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors, including A Strange Loop star Larry Owens and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. Penning the pieces are playwrights are Keith Josef Adkins, Brittany K. Allen, Tracey Conyer Lee, Nadine Mozon, jeremy o'brian, and L. Trey Wilson. Kelly directs one piece, as do Marjuan Canady, nicHi douglas, Malika Oyetimein, Logan Pitts, and Dominique Rider.

The roster of performers includes Owens, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, Eric Berryman, Kaaron Briscoe, Ashley Bufkin, Brandon E. Burton, Shavanna Calder, Broderick Clavery, Rasheda Crockett, Patricia R. Floyd, Freddie Fulton, Ashley N. Hildreth, Manu Kumasi, April Matthis, Javon Q. Minter, AK Murthadha, David Ryan Smith, and D. Woods.

The new plays were written in 48 hours July 17–19, then rehearsed and recorded during an additional 48-hour period July 24–25.

For this year's festival, playwrights were inspired by the same six Black plays from 48 Hours in..'s. inaugural year: Zooman and the Sign, The Colored Museum, Day of Absence, Funnyhouse of a Negro, Dutchman, and Black Terror.