Harold Prince Celebration Will Be Part of Symphony Space’s Project Broadway Concert Series

The March 30–April 6 series will also feature celebrations of Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally, Rodgers and Hart and Hammerstein, and more.

Symphony Space’s Project Broadway concert series, celebrating legendary thinkers, creators, and performers who made and continue to make an indelible mark on American musical theatre, will return to the Upper West Side venue March 30-April 6.

The five-concert series will conclude April 6 with a celebration of the late producer and director Harold Prince, entitled Broadway Maverick: Harold Prince and the American Musical. The 8 PM concert in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre will feature performances by Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock), Sarah Chapin (The 39 Steps), Britney Coleman (Company), Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen), Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Jason Gotay (Evita), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Rema Webb (The Color Purple), and Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. Andrew Resnick is the music director.

Attendees can expect to hear songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, West Side Story, Company, Phantom of the Opera, Parade, and more.

The concert series will also spotlight the collaborations of Ethel Merman, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin; Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, and Oscar Hammerstein II; and Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally as well as an afternoon celebrating some of musical theatre’s works for three singers. Details for these four concerts follow.

Merman & Porter & Berlin

March 30 at 7:30 PM

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

Featuring Klea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!), Sarah Chapin (The 39 Steps), Britney Coleman (Company), Jeff Kready (Tootsie), and Rashidra Scott (Company), with music direction by Leo Munby.

Rodgers & Hart & Hammerstein

March 31 at 7:30 PM

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

Adam Gopnik hosts with performances by Melissa Errico (Passion) and Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) and music direction by Tedd Firth.

Ahrens & Flaherty & McNally

April 2 at 7:30 PM



Leonard Nimoy Thalia

Hosted by Ted Chapin with performances by Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong), Danyel Fulton (Broadbend, Arkansas), Robert Petkoff (Fun Home), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof), and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels), with music direction by David Holcenberg.

Transcendent Trios

April 5 at 3 PM

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

An afternoon of favorite musical theatre trios, including “The Airport Song,” “Easy Street,” “Sing for Your Supper,” “Old Friends,” and more. Featuring Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Jason Gotay (Evita), Jeff Kready (Tootsie), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Megan Loughran (Falsettos), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Ryan Silverman (Side Show), and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels) with music direction by Leo Munby.

