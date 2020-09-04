Harriet Harris Stars as Eleanor Roosevelt in Barrington's Virtual Eleanor Reading Beginning September 4

The Mark St. Germain play was filmed at the Massachusetts venue without an audience.

Tony winner Harriet Harris stars as Eleanor Roosevelt in the new Mark St. Germain play Harriet, streaming September 4 and 5. The reading, directed by Henry Stram, was filmed at Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Mainstage without an audience.

Harris, a Tony winner for Thoroughly Modern Millie, previously appeared at the Berkshires venue in The Royal Family of Broadway and Sweeney Todd. She's played the former First Lady before, in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood. She partners with the series creator once again in the streaming service's upcoming Ratched.

Streams will begin both days at 7:30 PM ET. For tickets, click here.

The company, based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was among the first regional theatres to present in-person works (albeit outdoors) since the coronavirus pandemic began. Another streaming production from the company—Jeffrey Hatcher’s Three Viewings (starring That '70s Show duo Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith)—heads online September 23–26.