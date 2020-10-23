Harriet Walter-Led The Tempest Streams October 23

St. Ann's Warehouse presents the final chapter of Phyllida Lloyd's all-female Shakespeare trilogy.

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn continues its month-long free streaming presentation of 2020 Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy with The Tempest October 23 at 7:30 PM ET. The production, filmed at London’s Donmar Warehouse in 2016, stars Harriet Walter, with the action moved to a women's prison in the modern era.

The show is available to watch through October 29 on StAnnsWarehouse.org.

Joining Walter as Prospero are Jade Anouka as Ariel, Sheila Atim as Ferdinand, Jackie Clune as Stefano, Shiloh Coke as Sebastian, Karen Dunbar as Trinculo, Clare Dunne as Prince Hal, Leah Harvey as Miranda, Zainab Hasan as Gonzalo, Jennifer Joseph as Prison Officer, Martina Laird as Alonso, Sophie Stanton as Caliban, and Carolina Valdés as Antonio, with Sarah-Jane Dent, Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, and Liv Spencer as Guards.

READ: Phyllida Lloyd’s Career Spans Mamma Mia!, Mary Stuart, All-Female Shakespeare, and now Tina—How Does She Do It?

The production features design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by James Farncombe, sound by Peter Malkin, and movement direction by Ann Yee.

As previously announced, the trilogy began with Julius Caesar (October 9–15) followed by Henry IV (October 16–22). A marathon of all three works will run October 30-November 1.