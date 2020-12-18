Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Aims to Resume Performances in Melbourne in Early 2021

The theatrical two-parter will return to the Princess Theatre.

The Melbourne production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opened in February 2019, will resume performances February 25, 2021—after a hiatus of 49 weeks due to the worldwide pandemic—at the Princess Theatre.

The cast is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

The company also includes Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Iopu Auva’a, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Helen Howard, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, Kuda Mapeza, James O’Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, David Simes, Liam Smith, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.

Producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, and Michael Cassel said in a statement, “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all Victorians and the state government for their commitment during these extraordinary times, and for allowing us to safely return. We are thrilled to congratulate Melbourne as the first city in the world to re-open Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and extend a special thank you to our loyal audiences who have stuck with us. On behalf of everyone in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child company, we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

Marriner Group CEO Jason Marriner added, “The health and safety of our audiences are paramount, and we can assure everyone entering the Princess Theatre doors that the utmost care and detail has gone into making the theatre-going experience safe. We very much look forward to welcoming you back.” For more information about safety measures, click here.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, writer Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

Performances from January 20–February 24, 2021, will be postponed and rescheduled. Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date.

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, at the Lyric Theatre, is currently shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic.

