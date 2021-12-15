Harry Potter and the Cursed Child December 15 Matinee Canceled

This evening’s performance is currently scheduled to go on as planned.

Fans of the Wizarding World will have to wait a little while longer to cast a spell. The December 15 matinee 1 PM performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been canceled due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case. Performances are expected to resume for the 7 PM performance this evening.

The newly condensed, one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway December 7. The play, penned by Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and original series author J.K. Rowling, takes place 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows as the title wizard’s youngest son begins his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

A message from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child regarding today’s matinee performance. pic.twitter.com/SYAdRGftti — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) December 15, 2021

The Broadway production stars James Snyder as Harry Potter and Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside James Romney as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Brady Dalton Richards as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The show is the latest in a string of COVID-19 cancellations, including Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Freestyle Love Supreme, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Tina—The Tina Turner Musical.

