Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hires Patricia Dayleg as Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

The nonprofit and city worker will also lead EDI at Broadway's upcoming Funny Girl revival.

Patricia Dayleg has been hired to serve as the director of equity, diversity, and inclusion for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Funny Girl on Broadway. She officially began October 18, following 10 years in government and community-based nonprofits.

In the newly created role, Dayleg is responsible for the development and execution of the vision of a more inclusive and diverse workforce. She’ll also handle the San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which resumes performances January 11, 2022.

“Growing up, Harry Potter showed me and so many others the magic of true belonging. But the last 19 months have shed much-needed light on inequities that hold us back from that—inequities that have impacted marginalized people for generations,” said Dayleg. “I’m excited to be part of the team to help Harry Potter and the Cursed Child build an inclusive culture so that everyone truly feels seen and valued. It’s beautiful to see Broadway’s commitment to weave equity and inclusion into the way it does its work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to execute that vision.”

For the last four years, Dayleg has served as the deputy chief diversity officer with the New York City Comptroller, during which time she monitored the diversity of the City’s $20 billion procurement budget, produced trainings for over 3,000 marginalized business owners, and led the research and writing of Making the Grade. Separately, Dayleg is a certified life coach, specializing in working with women of color change makers.

This is the not the first Broadway show to return with a diversity and inclusive leader. Chloe Beck joined Moulin Rouge! in July, Gennean Scott was named the first director of EDI at the Broadway League in May, and Christina Taylor was appointed to oversee social responsibility in several Wicked productions in August.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will begin performances anew November 12 at the Lyric Theatre. Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein, starts previews March 26, 2022, at the August Wilson Theatre.

