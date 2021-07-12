Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Pushes Up Broadway Return

As previously reported, the Tony- and Olivier-winning play will reopen in North America as one part instead of two.

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will reopen slightly earlier than originally announced, with the first post-shutdown performance now slated to begin at the Lyric Theatre November 12 (a Friday) instead of November 16 (Tuesday).

As reported last month, when the Broadway production (and all other North American engagements) resume or start their runs, the Tony- and Olivier-winning play will be presented in a new version, which condenses the show into a one-part performance. Playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, who conceived the story with original series author J.K. Rowling, say they have been at work on the abridged version as theatres remained dark. Other stagings, including the original West End show, will return with both parts intact.

Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date. Tickets are now on sale to the general public.