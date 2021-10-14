Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Returns to West End October 14

By Andrew Gans
Oct 14, 2021
Both parts of the award-winning production resume performances at London's Palace Theatre.
Harry_Potter_and_the_Cursed_Child_London_Production_Photo_2018_10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London 2018-19, photo credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Jamie Ballard Manuel Harlan

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child resumes performances at London's Palace Theatre October 14.

Both parts of the award-winning production will be presented as the drama returns after over a year and a half of a shutdown due to the pandemic; the North American stagings (including the Broadway production, which resumes in November at the Lyric) will be presented as one show. Playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, who conceived the story with original series author J.K. Rowling, worked on the condensed version as theatres remained dark.

Harry_Potter_and_the_Cursed_Child_London_Production_Photo_2018_2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London 2018-19, photo credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Susie Trayling and Jamie Ballard Manuel Harlan

Reopening the West End production are Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy, and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy.

The ensemble includes Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne McKenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker, and Wreh-asha Walton.

Seven children—Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby, and Cici Smith—alternate in two roles.

The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at London's Palace and went on to become the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original story by Rowling, Thorne, and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne, directed by Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Check out photos of the Broadway company as they return to the rehearsal room for the first time since the pandemic began below:

Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for the Return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

14 PHOTOS
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
James Snyder, Edward James Hyland, Michela Cannon, and Karen Janes Woditsch Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
James Snyder and Kevin Matthew Reyes Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Nadia Brown and Jax Jackson Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Stephen Spinella Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Aaron Bartz Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
Jax Jackson Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
William Rhem Jeremy Daniel
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_Broadway_First Return Rehearsal Photos_2021_HR
James Snyder and cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Jeremy Daniel
Share

(Updated October 14, 2021)

