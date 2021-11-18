Harry Potter Cast Will Reunite for 20th Anniversary of First Film

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts comes to HBO Max January 1.

Start off your new year with a nostalgic, magical reunion: the cast of the Harry Potter films will reunite for a special event celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The reunion, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, drops on HBO Max Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint—who became famous overnight as children and played Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively—will reunite alongside Chris Columbus, who directed the franchise's first two films. During and since the films, Radcliffe and Grint have enjoyed starry Broadway debuts; Radcliffe first appeared in Equus (opposite the late Richard Griffiths who played Uncle Vernon in the films) before going on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan, and The LIfespan of a Fact, and Grint appeared in It's Only a Play.

The reunion brings together other stars from the films who also boast theater credits, many of them in the West End. Featured actors include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes (seen on Broadway in Faith Healer and Hamlet), Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs (Louis in the Royal National Theatre's Angels in America), Imelda Staunton (winner of four Olivier Awards), Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and more.

The special will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon and Pulse Films.