Harvey Fierstein, Brandon Victor Dixon, Celia Rose Gooding, More Join Playbill’s Pride Spectacular

Announcing additional talent for Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert June 28, 8PM ET!

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony honoree Michael McElroy, Jagged Little Pill’s Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten, as well as Tony nominee John Tartaglia, Eden Espinosa, L Morgan Lee, Mars Rucker, and John McGinty join the lineup for Playbill’s Pride Spectacular concert June 28 at 8PM ET, viewable only at Playbill.com/Pride Plays.

The one-night-only event will stream free as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Featuring iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies as well as appearances from theatre legends, the Spectacular cannot be missed. With musical direction by Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), the concert caps off a month of programming from Playbill and Pride Plays.

These stars join the previously announced performers: Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Mj Rodriguez (FX’s Pose), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Shakina Nayfack (Hulu’s Difficult People), Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews (Invisible Thread), Matt Rodin, and Miriam Shor (Hedwig, Younger).

The special will feature appearances by Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), Tony-winning designer Clint Ramos, and more.

Pride Plays will feature live streamed readings of Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy, starring The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron), who collaboratively wrote the satire; MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max; and Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys. Donja R. Love’s one in two streamed live June 12 and is available through June 15.

Thanks to our presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan, as well as featured sponsors KetelOne and Audible, audiences can tune in to the free broadcast of Playbill’s Pride Spectacular here. Don’t forget to donate to Broadway Cares!

