Harvey Fierstein Donates $2.5 Million to New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jun 15, 2021
 
The gift will establish the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab for high school and college students and teachers.
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein has donated $2.5 million to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Billy Rose Theatre Division, a gift that will establish the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab.

The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab logo. Artwork by James McMullan
The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab logo. Artwork by James McMullan New York Public Library

The lab, set to be constructed in what is currently a 770 square-foot meeting room and office space, will become a hub for theatre education, allowing high school- and collegiate-level students and teachers a place to engage with the library's expansive archives. Free programming in the space will have opportunities for class visits, after-school and weekend programs for teens, professional development, research seminars, workshops, panel discussions, interviews, and demonstrations.

"As the son of a librarian it’s only natural that I’d be drawn to this project," says Fierstein. "The recent pandemic proved that there is no substitute for live theatre but what we do on stage exists only in that moment and then is gone. The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' collections of photos, recordings, scripts, and live video capture offers a unique way to preserve a glimmer of theatre’s magic. My hope is that this new Theatre Lab will provide a space to not only revel in the past but inspire artists to create the theatre of tomorrow."

"The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab will be an incubator of creativity and embody the Library's mission to inspire lifelong learning using the Theatre Division's unparalleled archives," adds the library's Executive Director Jennifer Schantz. "The Lab will be one of the only theatre education programs in New York City that finds its source of inspiration from archival collections, and will help ensure that all students have access to materials, recordings, and resources that showcase the magic of live theatre."
The move comes as the library's theatre division, founded in 1931, marks its 90th anniversary year. A virtual benefit for the division will stream on demand June 23, with Fierstein set to make an appearance.

Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBT Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBT Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday June 6.

20 PHOTOS
Estelle Getty and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Torch Song Trilogy</i>
Estelle Getty and Harvey Fierstein in Torch Song Trilogy
Joel Crothers and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Torch Song Trilogy</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Torch Song Trilogy
Torch_Song_Trilogy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_Harvey_Fierstein_Court_Miller_HR.jpg
Harvey Fierstein and Court Miller in Torch Song Trilogy Ken Howard
John Wesley-Shippn and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Safe Sex</i>
John Wesley Shipp and Harvey Fierstein in Safe Sex Peter Cunningham
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Hairspray</i>.
Harvey Fierstein in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof.
Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof Carol Rosegg
Andrea Martin and Harvey Fierstein in <I>Fiddler on the Roof</I>, 2005.
Andrea Martin and Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof Joan Marcus
Harvey Fierstein and Andrea Martin in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Harvey Fierstein and Andrea Martin in Fiddler on the Roof Photo by Joan Marcus
Harvey Fierstein in <i>A Catered Affair</i>
Harvey Fierstein in A Catered Affair Photo by Jim Cox
