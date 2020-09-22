Haydn Gwynne, Nancy Carroll, Philip Arditti, More Set for Theatre Royal Bath's 'Welcome Back' Season

The fall season will include Harold Pinter's Betrayal and Michael Frayn's Copenhagen.

Casting is set for the first two plays in Theatre Royal Bath’s upcoming "Welcome Back" season, which launches October 14–31 with Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

Directed by Jonathan Church, Pinter's look at adultery will feature Olivier winner Nancy Carroll (After The Dance, Father Brown), Joseph Millson (The Rover, Love Never Dies), Edward Bennett (Much Ado About Nothing, One Man Two Guvnors), and Bristol Old Vic regular Christopher Bianchi.

Michael Frayn’s Tony-winning Copenhagen will follow, running November 4–21 under the direction of Polly Findlay. Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot The Musical, The Audience), Michael Gould (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Othello), and Philip Arditti (As You Like It, Sanctuary) will star.

Casting for David Mamet's Oleanna will be announced shortly.

COVID-secure measures in place include reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating, mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer units, thermal temperature checks, dedicated entry points, staggered arrivals and audience flow, fresh air circulation, and enhanced cleaning.

For ticket information, visit TheatreRoyal.org.uk.

