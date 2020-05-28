HBO Taps Martyna Majok's Off-Broadway Drama Queens

Insecure executive producer, writer, and director Prentice Penny is also attached to the TV series.

HBO is set to develop a TV series based on Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok's play queens. According to Deadline, the project has Insecure's executive producer, writer, and director Prentice Penny attached, via his A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment production company.

Seen Off-Broadway at LCT3 in 2018, as well as at La Jolla Playhouse, queens explores the sacrifices made by two generations of immigrant women living in New York City. Set in a basement apartment in Queens, the play shines a light on their sense of security, dignity, and desires.

Majok's other work includes Cost of Living, winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and currently being adapted into a musical; Ironbound; and Sanctuary City, which was in previews Off-Broadway when the COVID-19 crisis temporarily closed theatres in New York.

Majok’s queens had its world premiere at the Claire Tow Theater, directed by Danya Taymor. The cast was made up of Jessica Love, Nadine Malouf, Ana Reeder, Andrea Syglowski, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Sarah Tolan-Mee, and Nicole Villamil.

