Industry News   Head Back to the Theatre District (Virtually) With Playbill's Social Selects Events
By Ryan McPhee
Jul 30, 2020
 
The interactive platform will offer theatre-themed tours, cooking and wine nights, and more.
Broadway Up Close Walking Tours
Broadway Up Close Walking Tours Inc.

With Broadway productions closed through at least the first of the year, Playbill is launching Social Selects, a service providing brand new digital offerings that aim bring a slice of the theatre district to homes worldwide.

The program will kick off August 5 with the first of four different interactive events. Each event will be under 60 minutes and with two–three slots of available sessions, with more offerings to come. Take a look below at the starting lineup.

At This Theatre
Participants will take a virtual tour, hosted by Broadway Up Close owner Tim Dolan, through the historical venues of Times Square.

READ: The Broadway Walking Tour Made for Theatre Fans, History Buffs, and Broadway Newbies

Seize the Show
A storytelling event from David Carpenter (Puffs, Slava's Snowshow) in which audiences will have a direct hand in determining the outcome as viewers' actions and choices are projected in real-time.

Perfect Pairings
Sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long pair wines with participants' favorite Broadway shows, offering insight into wine selection while sharing a love for theatre.

Serving Up Shakespeare
John Tufts (Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice) hosts a cooking session, inspired by meals from Shakespearean plays.

The initial experiences range in price from $9.99 to $14.99 and have sessions scheduled through September 10. For more information and to register, visit Playbill.com/SocialSelects.

Playbill Social Selects
