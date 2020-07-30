Head Back to the Theatre District (Virtually) With Playbill's Social Selects Events

The interactive platform will offer theatre-themed tours, cooking and wine nights, and more.

With Broadway productions closed through at least the first of the year, Playbill is launching Social Selects, a service providing brand new digital offerings that aim bring a slice of the theatre district to homes worldwide.

The program will kick off August 5 with the first of four different interactive events. Each event will be under 60 minutes and with two–three slots of available sessions, with more offerings to come. Take a look below at the starting lineup.

At This Theatre

Participants will take a virtual tour, hosted by Broadway Up Close owner Tim Dolan, through the historical venues of Times Square.

READ: The Broadway Walking Tour Made for Theatre Fans, History Buffs, and Broadway Newbies

Seize the Show

A storytelling event from David Carpenter (Puffs, Slava's Snowshow) in which audiences will have a direct hand in determining the outcome as viewers' actions and choices are projected in real-time.

Perfect Pairings

Sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long pair wines with participants' favorite Broadway shows, offering insight into wine selection while sharing a love for theatre.

Serving Up Shakespeare

John Tufts (Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice) hosts a cooking session, inspired by meals from Shakespearean plays.

The initial experiences range in price from $9.99 to $14.99 and have sessions scheduled through September 10. For more information and to register, visit Playbill.com/SocialSelects.

