Head Into the Rehearsal Room With the Cast and Creators of Whisper House

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes look, Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow open up about their haunted new musical at 59E59.

Later this month, The Civilians return Off-Broadway with the New York City premiere of Whisper House, a musical ghost story from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, directed by Artistic Director Steve Cosson.

In this exclusive video, we go behind the scenes of the upcoming premiere at 59E59 Theaters; take a sneak peek of the cast performing “Tale of Solomon Snell,” and see Sheik and Jarrow open up about their collaboration and what inspired the musical.

“Tale of Solomon Snell” is performed by Jeb Brown and Wyatt Cirbus, as The Sheriff and Christopher, respectively, with Molly Hager and Van Hughes, who each play ghosts.

Set during the height of World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy who is sent to live with his Aunt Lily, and Yasuhiro, who works for her, on the remote coast of Maine. Once there, he begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger?

The upcoming production will begin performances March 12 ahead of a March 24 opening. The cast also features Billions' Samantha Mathis as Lily and James Yaegashi (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Runaways) as Yasuhiro.

Visit 59e59.org for tickets and more information.